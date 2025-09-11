Virgo: Give priority to your health over social engagements today. Business profits are likely to bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. Pleasant surprises from children will add happiness to your day. However, your partner may get upset over one of your habits, so be mindful. At work, act according to the situation—silence is better than saying something that could land you in trouble. Overall, the day looks favorable, and you may feel on top of the world. After several days of distance, you and your spouse will reconnect and cherish each other’s company again. Remedy: For career and business growth, brush your teeth with herbal-based toothpaste such as neem or babool.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.