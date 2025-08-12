Virgo: Channel your thoughts and energy toward what you truly want to manifest—wishing alone won’t make it real. Your biggest hurdle so far has been dreaming without taking action. If you plan to go out with friends, spend wisely to avoid financial loss. A festive mood at home will help ease your stress—join in the celebrations instead of staying a silent observer. You’re likely to be appreciated for your fair and generous love. With your stamina and skills, you can boost your earning potential today. However, an unfinished task at work may require your attention in the evening. Your spouse will express heartfelt words today, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.