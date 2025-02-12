Virgo: It's a great day for your health, as your cheerful mindset will act as a natural booster, keeping you confident. With the support of a close friend, some businessmen may see financial gains today, helping them overcome various difficulties. Take the opportunity to reconnect and strengthen bonds with loved ones. Your love life may take an exciting turn, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage—consider all aspects before making a decision. At work, you might face an unexpected review, and any mistakes could cost you, so stay alert. Businesspeople may find new opportunities to take their ventures in a fresh direction. If you go shopping, be mindful of your spending. Your spouse will be in an exceptionally good mood today, and a pleasant surprise might be in store for you. Remedy: For professional growth, wake up early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.