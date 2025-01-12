Virgo: Your wife may uplift your spirits and brighten your day. Avoid making financial decisions without consulting an experienced advisor, as acting impulsively could lead to losses. Steer clear of individuals who may encourage bad habits or negative influences. Your love life promises something truly extraordinary today, leaving you feeling elated. It’s a favourable day to initiate a new venture in partnership, which could benefit everyone involved—though careful consideration is crucial before making commitments. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking rash actions, as it could lead to unnecessary frustration. Your spouse is in the mood to surprise you with a romantic gesture; embrace the moment and reciprocate their affection. Remedy: Foster family happiness by donating pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.