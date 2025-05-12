Virgo: There's a good chance you'll recover from a physical illness today. Someone with big ideas may grab your attention, but make sure to check their background carefully before investing in anything. Be mindful of your words—saying the wrong thing at the wrong time could hurt your loved ones. On a positive note, you'll play a key role in preventing someone’s heartbreak today. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships for now, as they may not work in your favour. You'll have some free time today—use it to meditate and enjoy mental peace. Your spouse will be supportive and will give you the space to express your feelings. Remedy: For better financial luck, apply some oil on your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 12 noon.