Virgo: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, you may feel especially tired and will need extra downtime. Take a closer look at any investment scheme that interests you and consult with experts before committing. Work might feel demanding today, but the company of friends will help you stay upbeat and relaxed. If you're planning a special outing with your partner, be thoughtful about your outfit, as it could impact the mood. It’s a good day to connect with influential people to discuss your new plans. Spending time alone with a good book might feel like the perfect way to recharge. You may feel a bit overlooked by your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll see they were busy preparing something special for you. Remedy: Growing and caring for white-flowered plants at home can support your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.