Virgo: The needs of others may take priority over your own today, but don't suppress your feelings—make time for activities that help you relax. It’s not the best day financially, so be mindful of your expenses and manage your money wisely. Relatives might try to take advantage of your generosity, so set boundaries to avoid being misled. While kindness is admirable, excessive generosity can lead to problems. Romantic efforts may not yield the desired results. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. Avoid engaging in gossip and rumors, as they could create unnecessary trouble. Your spouse may initially question your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and express their love with a warm hug. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: 12:30 am to 2 pm.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.