Virgo: Stress should not be overlooked, as it is rapidly becoming as serious a concern as tobacco and alcohol addiction. Find ways to manage it effectively. Tap into your creativity and innovative ideas to generate additional income. However, your casual attitude might cause your parents to worry—take them into confidence before embarking on any new projects. The power of love will inspire you and bring joy to your day. You’ll find yourself in a strong position to assemble a team and work collaboratively toward a shared goal. Though you may plan to indulge in your favourite activities, an overload of work might prevent you from doing so. Despite this, your married life will feel more wonderful and fulfilling than ever today. Remedy: Distribute stationery items such as pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students for improved health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.