Virgo: Relief from a prolonged illness may come your way today, bringing renewed energy and optimism. Investments in real estate are likely to be profitable. With an extra burst of enthusiasm, you might even take the lead in organizing a gathering or celebration for friends and family. In love, you may realize a profound truth—that once you find your soulmate, nothing else truly matters. A delightful evening with your spouse is on the cards, strengthening your bond. Spending time with siblings, perhaps watching a movie or a match together, will also deepen affection among you. Cherished moments with your mother may bring joy as she recalls sweet stories from your childhood. Remedy: Wear blue-colored clothes often to foster harmony and positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.