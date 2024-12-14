Virgo: Your deepest dream is about to come true, but it’s important to manage your excitement, as excessive joy could bring unexpected challenges. Some individuals under this zodiac sign might face expenses related to land matters today. Wise advice from family members will help ease your mental stress. Your love life will be sweet, though the romantic moments may be fleeting. After finishing household chores, homemakers might enjoy some leisure time by watching a movie or scrolling through their mobile phones. If your married life feels lackluster lately, consider having an open conversation with your partner and planning something exciting to rekindle the spark. You may find yourself longing for solitude and reflecting on the idea of leaving the material world in pursuit of spiritual growth. Remedy: Gaze at your reflection in mustard oil, then use the same oil to fry sweet flour balls and feed them to birds. This practice can bring financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.