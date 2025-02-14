Virgo: Today is a day for relaxation and enjoyment. A financial boost could help ease some of your monetary concerns, bringing you much-needed relief. Spending quality time with your family through social activities will create a joyful and stress-free atmosphere. Extend your support to someone who needs encouragement in their love life—it could make a meaningful difference. An unexpected message or visit from someone from your past may turn the day into a nostalgic and memorable one. However, lack of time may create frustration between you and your partner, so try to balance your priorities. Avoid oversleeping, as it might leave you feeling sluggish. Stay active throughout the day to maintain your energy levels. Remedy: Support students, teachers, and young children wholeheartedly to invite happiness into your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.