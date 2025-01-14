Virgo: Unresolved issues may resurface today, bringing some mental strain. Married individuals might face significant expenses related to their children's education. Be cautious about sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances, as it may lead to unnecessary complications. A surprise message will brighten your day and fill you with delightful thoughts. Your boss may recognize and appreciate your efforts, boosting your confidence. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself, which you can use for creative pursuits or relaxation. By the end of the day, you’ll truly experience the joy and bliss of married life, making it a memorable one. Remedy: Enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.