Virgo: There are strong chances of recovery from any lingering physical illness today, which may even allow you to take part in a sports competition or physical activity. While money holds significance in your life, try not to become overly sensitive about financial matters—it could strain your relationships. Your family will be supportive and align with your perspective, creating a harmonious environment at home. In matters of love, avoid being overly sentimental or saying overly mushy things—it’s better to let sincerity speak for itself. Students are advised not to procrastinate today. Make the most of your free time by completing pending tasks—it will work in your favor. Romantic moments await you, but minor health issues could be a bit distracting. A candlelight dinner with someone special might be just what you need to relax and let go of the week’s fatigue. Remedy: For greater harmony in your love life, eat a pinch of sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.45 pm.