Virgo: Today is a great day to restart your journey toward better health. Investments could bring profits. You may feel annoyed by a harsh interaction with your father, but staying calm will help manage the situation effectively and benefit you in the long run. If you're engaged, you'll find joy in your fiancée’s company. At work, you may receive praise from your boss. You’ll likely use your free time to tackle unfinished tasks from the past. Romance will be intense today—you and your spouse will share special moments. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to improve family life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm.