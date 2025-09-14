Virgo: Don’t lose heart when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt gives flavour to food, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate the true value of joy. Attending a social gathering will lift your spirits. Today, one of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could cause future troubles. The day is favourable for considering a matrimonial alliance. You may also connect with a caring and understanding friend. At work, use your influence and skills to boost your career prospects—success is within reach if you give your best. Travel, entertainment, and socialising may also be on your schedule. In married life, the day looks bright—express your love openly to strengthen the bond. Remedy: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha and then distribute them among the needy to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.