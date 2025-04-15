Virgo: Take care of your mental health—it’s essential for a meaningful and spiritual life. The mind is the doorway to all experiences, good or bad. A healthy mind helps you solve problems and find clarity. If you make smart choices today, you could earn some extra money. An evening out at the movies or dinner with your spouse will lift your mood and help you relax. However, interference from others might lead to misunderstandings. Your colleagues may get irritated if you're not clear and direct in your communication. Use your strong self-confidence to meet new people and build fresh connections. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel a bit unwell today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, gift red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.