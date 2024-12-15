Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident mindset will pave the way for the fulfillment of your hopes and aspirations. Financially, things look promising as you recover delayed payments. It’s a great day to bask in attention, but with so many opportunities coming your way, you might struggle to decide which ones to prioritize. For some, wedding bells may ring, while others will experience romance that keeps their spirits high. At work, be both discreet and courageous, especially when dealing with any opposition that may arise. Attending seminars or exhibitions will equip you with valuable knowledge and help you build important connections. Your partner’s romantic side will be on full display today, making the day truly special. Remedy: To ensure prosperity in business and stability in your work life, place a bowl filled with a mixture of milk, water, and sugar near your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the contents at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.