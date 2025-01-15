Virgo: Channel your abundant energy into productive activities today. You may realize the importance of controlling extravagant spending, as financial discipline brings stability. Overindulging in outdoor activities at the expense of studies could lead to parental disapproval; finding a balance between career planning and leisure is key to keeping them happy. Your smile will work wonders in lifting your beloved’s spirits. Positive changes at work are likely to bring benefits. By late evening, you might receive good news from a distant place. Your parents may bestow a thoughtful gift on your spouse, adding warmth and harmony to your married life. Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or other food to enhance happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Around 2 pm.