Virgo: An increase in family medical expenses is likely today. However, with the support of a close friend, some businesspeople may gain financially, which can help ease several ongoing issues. Things at home may feel a bit uncertain. Take time to be with your partner to strengthen your understanding of each other. If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry—everything will go smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you’ll be able to handle them easily once you're back. Older individuals under this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your spouse’s health could be a cause for concern. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and later use that money to help children and pilgrims. This will bring positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.