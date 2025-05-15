Virgo: A friend's astrological advice may inspire you to focus on improving your health. You’re likely to earn well through safe and traditional investments. If you’re feeling lonely, lean on your family for support—it can help you avoid negative thoughts and make better decisions. Your love life will feel especially rewarding today. It's a day full of opportunities to perform well and stand out. Your family might share their concerns with you, but you may stay caught up in your own world, spending your free time doing something you enjoy. Marriage will feel fulfilling today, as you experience its many positive sides. Remedy: Keep faith in God and avoid mental stress or negative thinking to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.