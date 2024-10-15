Virgo: You are likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others by praising them. If you're involved in a money-related legal case, the court is expected to rule in your favor today, bringing financial benefits. It's a great day to pamper yourself and indulge in activities you love. Romance may blossom as a close friendship deepens. This is also a good day to start new projects and plans. Though the day may begin with some fatigue, things will improve as it progresses, leading to positive outcomes. By the end of the day, you'll have some personal time to connect with someone close to you. You'll also have plenty of opportunities to savor the joy of married life. Remedy: For better health, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Additionally, offering a yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places is recommended.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.