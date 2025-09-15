Virgo: Your health will remain excellent today. Conservative investments are likely to bring you good financial returns. It’s also a favorable time to engage in activities involving youngsters. On the personal front, you’ll realize the soulful depth of your partner’s love. Your leadership skills and sensitivity toward others’ needs will help you gain support and admiration. However, much of your time may slip away on unimportant tasks. By the end of the day, you may truly understand why marriages are said to be made in heaven. Remedy: For financial success, donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.