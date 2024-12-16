Virgo: Your health requires extra attention today, so be mindful of your well-being. Unemployed individuals of this sign might find job opportunities, leading to an improvement in their financial situation. Family members may place high demands on you, so prepare to balance their expectations. Your love life will bring you extraordinary joy today, leaving you feeling cherished. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor might try to undermine you; proceed with caution and focus. Use your strong confidence to build new connections and friendships. Married life will feel especially rewarding, and you’ll experience its many blessings to the fullest. Remedy: To ensure harmony in family life, occasionally gift your brothers red-colored clothing or other thoughtful items.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.