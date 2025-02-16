Virgo: Stay calm and stress-free today. New opportunities for making money will prove profitable. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will bring joy to you and your family. You will realize just how deeply your partner loves you. Surround yourself with successful individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. Avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. By the end of the day, you’ll feel like the richest person in the world, as your spouse will shower you with love and care. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels to a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.