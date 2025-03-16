Virgo: You will enjoy a relaxing and leisurely day. Financial gains through your children are likely, to bring you immense happiness. However, family members may have high expectations from you. A sudden romantic encounter will brighten your mood. Businesspersons might experience unexpected profits or a financial windfall. Time moves quickly, so make sure to use it wisely and productively. Today, you and your partner will have a heartfelt conversation, sharing beautiful emotions and strengthening your bond. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 11 am and 12:30 pm.