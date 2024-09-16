Virgo: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your morale. Those who haven't yet received their salaries may feel concerned about finances and might consider asking a friend for a loan. Expect visiting guests to keep your evenings busy. Your love life will reach new heights, starting the day with your partner's smile and ending with dreams of each other. You'll find yourself coordinating major land deals and organizing people for entertainment projects. Despite a hectic schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself, which could lead to a burst of creativity. Your married life will feel especially beautiful today, so plan a memorable evening for your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can help improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.