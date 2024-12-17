Virgo: You’ll feel full of energy and enthusiasm today, ready to seize every opportunity that comes your way. Financial gains are likely, but consider performing charity or making donations to find mental peace. Seek approval from others before making any changes to your home. The thought of meeting a long-lost friend might fill you with excitement. Today is a great day to showcase your talents. Make sure to use your free time wisely; otherwise, you may feel left behind. Your partner may do something unintentionally wonderful, creating a moment you'll always cherish. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in an isolated spot at sunrise. This will bring happiness and unity to your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.