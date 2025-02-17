Virgo: Holding grudges and harbouring negativity will only add to your mental stress. Let go of such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Expect a pleasant evening with visiting relatives or friends. A sudden romantic encounter may brighten your mood and fill your heart with joy. Use your professional influence to advance your career. With dedication and effort, you can achieve significant success in your field. Stay focused and make the most of your skills. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will be beneficial, bringing joy to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. A heartfelt conversation with your partner will remind you of the deep love you share. Remedy: Regular consumption of pure honey can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.