Virgo: Don't let your unpredictable behaviour affect your married life. If you’re not careful, it could lead to regrets later. On the bright side, some financial relief is likely today as money comes in, helping you tackle pending issues. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances, as it may lead to misunderstandings. Your partner may want quality time and a thoughtful gift from you today. Investments made now could bring good returns, though you might face some resistance from business partners. A pending task at work may require your attention in the evening, taking up some of your free time. You and your spouse may spend quite a bit today, but the joyful moments you share will make it all worthwhile. Remedy: To support better health, toss a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.