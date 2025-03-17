Virgo: Keep your emotions, especially anger, in check today. If you have borrowed money, you may need to repay it under any circumstances, which could strain your financial situation. Take time to unwind and enjoy peaceful moments with your family. Your love life will be filled with excitement and romance. Female colleagues will be especially supportive, helping you complete pending tasks at work. You’ll be brimming with great ideas, and your choices today could lead to unexpected success. Expect a deeply intimate and affectionate day with your spouse, making it one of the cosiest moments of your married life. Remedy: Nailing the four corners of your bed with copper nails will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.