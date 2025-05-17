Virgo: Today offers you ample personal time—make the most of it by going for a long walk to boost your physical and mental well-being. Some individuals under this sign may receive unexpected financial gains through their children, filling your heart with pride. While friends and relatives may seek your attention, it’s also an ideal day to retreat a little and indulge in self-care—you've earned it. Trust in your partner’s loyalty; avoid letting unnecessary doubts cloud your heart. You might plan to leave work early to enjoy quality time with your spouse, but be prepared—heavy traffic could interfere with your plans. Still, your partner’s kind words and affectionate gestures will more than make up for any delays, rekindling the spark between you. At work, your compassion will shine as you offer full support to a colleague facing sudden health issues. Remedy: To enhance your health, incorporate more green grams (moong dal) into your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.