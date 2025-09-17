Virgo: Your hopes will blossom today like a radiant and fragrant flower. You may learn valuable lessons in saving and managing money wisely. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening and take you down memory lane, reviving cherished childhood moments. Don’t miss the chance to express your love—it could make this day unforgettable. Businesspersons may find the day especially favourable, with sudden work-related travel bringing positive outcomes and long-term benefits. At home, your spouse’s warm embrace after a long time will fill your heart with joy. Remedy: Arrange acts of charity, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to attract luck and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.