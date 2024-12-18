Virgo: Your quarrelsome nature may create more enemies, so try to stay calm and avoid actions you might regret later. While the day may start off well, unexpected expenses in the evening could trouble you. Be cautious and don’t let friends take undue advantage of your generosity. Emotional unrest might also affect your mood. Work will bring positivity and a sense of achievement. Although you may plan to reorganize and clean your home, a busy schedule might prevent you from completing these tasks. Additionally, a relative, friend, or neighbour could cause tension in your married life today. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your weight at a goshala or cowshed to maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.