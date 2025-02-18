Virgo: Your health will be in excellent condition today. However, unexpected expenses may put a strain on your finances. On the brighter side, love, companionship, and bonding will grow stronger. Love goes beyond the senses, but today, you will experience its bliss in a tangible way. You will excel in whatever you do—prove your efficiency and worth to those around you. However, be prepared to face criticism from your senior for past unfinished tasks. Your free time may also be spent catching up on pending office work. A special realization awaits you today—you will truly feel the presence of your soulmate. Your spouse is indeed the one meant for you. Remedy: Offering Dhruva (Durva grass) at Lord Ganesha’s temple will bring financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.