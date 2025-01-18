Virgo: Maintain your fitness by avoiding high-calorie foods. You may see an increase in income from previous investments. Prioritize the needs of your family members and take the time to share in their joys and sorrows, letting them know how much you care. Today, you might prevent someone from experiencing heartbreak. People of your zodiac sign are known for their unique charm—you enjoy socializing with friends but also cherish moments of solitude. You'll likely carve out some personal time despite your busy schedule. Expect to spend a significant amount of money with your spouse today, but the experience will be truly enjoyable. Before starting any new project, carefully assess its potential outcomes and impact on your life. Remedy: For better health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.