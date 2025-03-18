Virgo: Celebrating your victory will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more special. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, you may get it back today. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. Despite some conflicts, your love life will remain strong, and you’ll be able to keep your partner happy. However, convincing your associates to stick to your plans may be challenging. Be open to advice from others, as it could benefit you today. A truly romantic day awaits, filled with good food, delightful fragrances, and joyful moments with your spouse. Remedy: For professional success, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.