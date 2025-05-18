Virgo: Your health is likely to be good today, and because of that, you might plan to play or hang out with your friends. There will be frequent money-related activities throughout the day, and by the end of it, you should be able to save a decent amount. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more enjoyable than you expect. A short trip for fun may also refresh your energy and boost your mood. You’ll get chances to showcase your talents today. People of your zodiac sign are known for their interesting nature—you enjoy being around friends but also value your alone time. Today, you’ll manage to find some peaceful 'me time' despite a busy schedule. Your spouse will express their love and appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: To enjoy a happy family life, always respect women and avoid causing them emotional hurt.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.