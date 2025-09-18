Virgo: You are likely to engage in sports or physical activity today to boost your stamina. Be cautious at the workplace, as a colleague may try to steal one of your valuable belongings—keep your items safe. A significant development on the personal front will bring joy to you and your family. Love life looks promising, and you may experience moments of deep affection. Some behind-the-scenes events in your life may surface today, opening doors to good opportunities in the coming days. Pay attention to the advice of others, as it could prove beneficial. While you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you may get emotional as you realize the beautiful truths of your own marriage. Remedy: Improve your financial life by opting for green vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.