Virgo: Spending time with humorous relatives will ease your stress and bring much-needed relief. Consider yourself lucky to have such uplifting people in your life. Your finances will see a boost today, but be mindful as expenses may rise alongside your earnings. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring great news for your family, especially for you. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Interestingly, the most irritating person at work might surprise you with unexpected wisdom. You'll have plenty of free time today, which you can use to pursue your interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful, making the day truly unforgettable. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.