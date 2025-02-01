Virgo: A deep sense of spirituality may inspire you to visit a sacred place and seek wisdom from a holy person. Today, with the support of a close friend, business owners are likely to receive financial gains that could help resolve several challenges. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere at home. Your bond with your partner will take center stage today, making everything else—work, money, and social obligations—fade into the background. You understand the value of personal space and will have plenty of free time, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. Your marriage will enter a beautiful phase, bringing happiness and warmth. A family member may open up about a love-related issue—listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Maintain good health by incorporating pure honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.