Virgo: Engaging in a sporting activity today will help you stay fit and energized. Travel may feel exhausting and stressful for some, but it is likely to bring financial gains. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will uplift the entire family. Your beloved may seek deeper commitment in the relationship. Housewives of this zodiac sign can unwind by watching a movie or spending time on their phones after finishing household chores. A heartfelt conversation with your spouse will bring warmth and connection. With movies, parties, and outings with friends in store, it promises to be an exciting day. Remedy: Walking barefoot on green grass can help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 11 am.