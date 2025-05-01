Virgo: Your habit of doubting others could lead to failure today, so try to stay positive. Be careful with your spending—avoid unnecessary expenses. Some changes at home may make you emotional, but you’ll be able to express your feelings clearly to those who matter. Today, you may truly understand that love can heal and replace everything. There could be issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers, so stay calm and avoid conflicts. Also, steer clear of gossip and rumours. Your partner might disappoint you today, which could create serious tension in your relationship, possibly even pushing it to the breaking point. Remedy: For growth in your career or business, show kindness and support to teachers, mentors, and young children.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.