Virgo: Workplace pressure and family discord could be stressful. Beware of unrealistic financial plans leading to shortage. It's a good day to renew family bonds. Love brings sweetness but may be fleeting. Use your limited free time effectively for future benefit. Issues may arise with your spouse influenced by outsiders, but your love can resolve them. Surprise your parents with their favorite dish for a happy household atmosphere. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the needy for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.