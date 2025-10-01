Virgo: Your overall health will remain stable, though travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. If you have borrowed money, repayment could become unavoidable and may temporarily strain your finances. Sharing your concerns with family will ease your burden, but don’t let ego stop you from opening up—bottling things inside will only create more difficulties. Romance today may bring a fresh and unique experience. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships, as they may not work in your favor. A sense of nostalgia might inspire you to revisit hobbies and joys from your childhood. With your spouse, a heartfelt and soulful conversation will bring warmth and closeness. Remedy: Visit a Lord Ganesha temple and seek blessings to remove career obstacles and enhance your growth prospects.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.