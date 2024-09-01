Virgo: Encourage your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these emotions take control, your mind naturally responds positively to any situation. Be cautious with your finances today, as you might overspend or misplace your wallet—some losses due to carelessness are likely. For some, the arrival of a new family member will bring joy and calls for celebration. Be sensitive to your beloved's feelings today. Handling colleagues with tact will be essential. If you're traveling, take extra care of your luggage. Your spouse will do something truly special for you today. Remedy: To boost your financial prospects, worship Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.