Virgo: Attending a social gathering will help lift your mood today. For success, rely on the advice of experienced and innovative people while making financial decisions. Resolving differences with family members will bring you closer to achieving your goals. You may meet someone special and experience the joy of love. Sincere efforts in the right direction are likely to yield good results. Travel or educational activities will broaden your knowledge and awareness. In relationships, you and your partner may share a heartfelt conversation, deepening your bond. Remedy: For harmony and auspiciousness in family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.