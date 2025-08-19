Virgo: Take good care of your health today, or things could take a difficult turn. New contracts may look attractive, but they might not bring the profits you expect—avoid making hasty investment decisions. Relatives could surprise you with gifts, but they may also expect some help in return. Your partner might seem a little irritated, which could weigh on your mind. On the positive side, your ability to grasp and learn new things will shine. It’s best to stay away from alcohol or smoking today, as they could consume much of your time and energy. Your spouse may also be too occupied to give you much attention. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to bring good health and positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time; 8 am to 9 am.