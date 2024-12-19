Virgo: Today is an excellent day to focus on improving your health and restarting positive habits. Financial gains will enable you to make important purchases with ease. It's also a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Your smile will work wonders in uplifting your partner's mood. Retailers and wholesalers can look forward to a productive day. After a busy spell, you'll finally have some time to relax and enjoy your own company. Your spouse will bring back fond memories of your teenage years with playful and mischievous moments. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.