Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will help you achieve your hopes and desires. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Spending time with your family in social activities will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated today. Small business owners under this sign may face some losses, but don't be discouraged—consistent effort in the right direction will lead to good results. You may feel the urge to retreat to a peaceful place, away from relatives, to enjoy some solitude. Your spouse will make life exciting by setting aside past disagreements and embracing you with love. Remedy: Visit Lord Ganesha temple and seek blessings to remove obstacles in your career and boost growth opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.