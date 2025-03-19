Virgo: Financial concerns may cause some stress today, so handle all commitments and transactions with extra care. It’s a good day to reconnect with people you don’t often get a chance to meet. Amidst the hustle and bustle, you’ll realize how lucky you are to have such a wonderful partner. A new partnership looks promising and could bring positive outcomes. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters to avoid any issues. Expect a day filled with good food and romantic moments, making it a truly special one. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm..